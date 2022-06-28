The Standard

Terang golfer Fred Beasley crowned 2022 Sungold Milk junior boys' open champion

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Terang golfer Fred Beasley rallied on the second day of Warrnambool's Sungold Milk Junior Open to be crowned the 2022 junior boys' open champion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.