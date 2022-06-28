Terang golfer Fred Beasley rallied on the second day of Warrnambool's Sungold Milk Junior Open to be crowned the 2022 junior boys' open champion.
The 16-year-old shot an impressive 73 on Tuesday, after Monday's 77 saw him tied for fourth and two shots off the pace. He finished with an overall score of 150.
Advertisement
Warrnambool's Joseph McLeod finished second, two shots behind Beasley on 152.
A delighted Beasley, who was also crowned Western District Golf Association under 18 boys' champion, told The Standard he was trying to "enjoy it as much as I could" on the second day.
"When I enjoy it I play well," he said.
"I wasn't too pleased with my performance yesterday.I had five-over but should have had a lot better."
Beasley, competing in the tournament for the fourth time, said he didn't start the competition expecting to win.
"I suppose you always think you've got a chance because if you don't believe in yourself (you're no chance)," he said.
"(Nearing the end) I thought I might have had a chance but I just kept playing and tried to shoot as good a score as I could.
"I was a little bit nervous toward the end but I wasn't too bad."
The talented teen had no celebration plans despite his heroic efforts.
"I'll probably go home and sleep, I'm a bit tired," Beasley laughed.
Cranbourne golfer Aleisha Hannam-Lewis was awarded Sungold Milk junior girls' open champion and also WDGA under 18 girls' champion after she finished with a score of 168.
The 16-year-old was the overnight leader with a score of 84 and backed it up on Tuesday with an identical performance.
Hamilton's Molly O'Brien came second with 182 off the stick.
Hannam-Lewis, who won the Alec Calvert tournament at Port Fairy on Sunday, said she would "100 per cent" come back.
"It was a good win. This is my first time playing," she said.
"It was a really nice course I really liked it."
Like Beasley, Hannam-Lewis surprised herself with the victory.
Advertisement
"I had a feeling I was in for a chance but I wasn't expecting to fully win the tournament," she said.
Five of the eight remaining trophies were awarded to south-west golfers.
Warrnambool's Joseph Brown (152) was the boys' under 15 gross champion, Lachlan Walker (149) was the boys' under 18 net winner, Blake Heffernan claimed the under 15 boys' net title and Olivia Porter (156) had the best net score of the under 15 girls.
O'Brien (161) finished with the best net score in the under 18 girls.
Curlewis golfers Isaac Shammer (64 points) and Paige Morfoot (182) had a day to remember.
Shammer (64 points) claimed the boys' stableford (20+ handicap) trophy, while Morfoot (182) took home the Margaret Glennon Trophy. as under 15 girls' gross champion.
Advertisement
Clifton Springs golfer Sophie Johnson made it back-to-back wins in the girls' stableford (20+ handicap) trophy.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.