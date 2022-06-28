The Standard

Corangamite Shire councillors shelve proposed two-storey building in Port Campbell

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 1:51pm
Councillors knock back 'unacceptable' Port Campbell dwelling

Councillors have sent the applicants behind a two-lot subdivision back to the drawing board stating a planning permit approval would set a false precedent for the future development of Port Campbell.

