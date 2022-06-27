The Standard

Port Fairy residents top region for super balances

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHECK YOUR SUPER: Port Fairy residents are sitting on bigger nest eggs than other south-west residents, new data has revealed.

Port Fairy residents are sitting on bigger nest eggs than most of the south-west, new data shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.