Heytesbury Princetown captain-coach Simon Harkness to depart

Nick Creely
September 26 2023 - 3:22pm
Simon Harkness, pictured playing for Heytesbury Rebels last season, will depart the club after the mid-season break. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Heytesbury Princetown captain-coach Simon Harkness has confirmed he will depart the club after the new year's break but is determined to help set the foundations for the Storm in their first season as a merged entity.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

