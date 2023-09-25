The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

May Noonan expression of interest process closes in October

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investors are looking at what Terang's May Noonan can become. Picture supplied
Investors are looking at what Terang's May Noonan can become. Picture supplied

INVESTORS are considering transforming the former May Noonan aged care home into worker accommodation, a backpacker style accommodation or a yoga retreat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.