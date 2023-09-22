The Standard
BOM predicts hot, dry El Nino summer for south-west Victoria

Ben Silvester
September 22 2023 - 4:42pm
South-west Victoria is likely to be one of the areas worst hit by the El Nino conditions that have taken hold across Australia.
South-west Victoria is facing its first El Nino in eight years and a hot, dry summer forecast will have rippling effects for agriculture, native ecosystems and the broader community with fire danger likely to be the highest since St Patrick's Day 2018.

