A Terang dairy farmer with a dedication and passion for cricket in the region is looking forward to tackling his next challenge in the game.
South West Cricket has appointed its new league president, with 47-year-old Luke Heffernan to take on the key administration role as the association embarks on a new era.
The association formally voted in Heffernan as the new president on Wednesday night, replacing long-term administrator Kym Matthew in the role.
Daniel Missen (operations manager), Matthew Hanks (junior vice-president), Andrew Casson (senior vice-president) and David Murphy (treasurer) will remain on the committee for the 2023-24 season.
"It's good to be able to give something back to cricket so I'm definitely really looking forward to the role," Heffernan told The Standard.
"I've played long enough and been around the league long enough so I'm excited to give something back to South West Cricket."
The incoming president - who has enjoyed a distinguished career with Boorcan and had served as the club's vice-president until taking on the league role - says the priority for the season ahead is providing stability to the clubs moving forward.
"The clubs we've got are all pretty positive about the direction of the league and believe this league is the best fit for them moving forward," he said.
"All the clubs want to be here and they're confident with the direction of cricket in the league. As soon as you start travelling, especially for juniors it makes it harder, there's a lot of other options in terms of sport so the further they travel the less likely they will want to commit to play."
Heffernan confirmed a number of changes to the season structure, which is slated to begin on Saturday, October 21.
The association will stick with one-day cricket with Heffernan confirming clubs indicated they wanted to continue on with the format instead of re-introducing two-day cricket.
"The clubs are happy with the one-day format, it definitely works for the South West," he said.
"Getting blokes to commit to two weeks in a row can be a bit problematic so the clubs indicated that's what they wanted to go with."
He added all start times for division one, division two and division three would be 11.30am this season.
"It sort of gives us an early finish which helps a lot of people and their own situation," he said.
"There's a lot of farmers who play in the league who milk cows and whatnot so it gives people a chance to get away a bit earlier in the day.
"That's what clubs wanted and we've listened to it."
The association will also adopt a revamped finals format this season to still be played across two weekends, providing the top-two teams with a second chance.
On week one of the finals series on the Saturday will be first versus second and third versus fourth, with the loser of the first game and the winner of the second to then play off on the Sunday.
The winner of first versus second will advance straight to the grand final against the preliminary final winner the following week.
Division one will see six teams after the departure of Terang and Noorat to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, division two eight teams and division three potentially nine teams compete this season.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
