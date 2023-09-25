The Standardsport
Warrnambool's Sam Niklaus to attend Xavier College in 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 3:00pm
Warrnambool teenager Sam Niklaus is moving to Xavier College next year. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Fresh from a maiden flag with Warrnambool's under 18.5 outfit on Saturday, Sam Niklaus is prepared for a new challenge which could further his football career.

