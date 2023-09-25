The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Little Acorn in Terang is set to get a major makeover

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SMALL cafe with a big heart is about to get a significant makeover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.