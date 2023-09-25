Police have issued a tractor driver with an infringement notice for failing to stop at a stop sign in Koroit on Sunday night which resulted in a crash.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the incident happened at the intersection of the Commercial and Koroit-Port Fairy roads just before 11pm on September 24.
"A semi truck towing two tanker trailers collided with a trailer which was being towed by the tractor," she said.
"The 23-year-old man driving the tractor did not sustain any injuries.
"The 57-year-old man driving the truck was trapped before emergency services extracted him."
The Victoria Police spokeswoman said the tractor driver was issued with a penalty infringement notice for failing to stop at a stop sign.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said five of its units attended the incident, alongside Fire Rescue Victoria.
The CFA spokesperson said the incident was deemed under control almost an hour later and marked safe at 1.42am.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said a man, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with suspected minor injuries.
SES Barwon South West duty officer Jo Kegg said volunteers from the Warrnambool and Port Fairy units arrived within minutes of the incident being reported.
"Volunteers performed an extrication of the (truck) driver and passed them into the care of paramedics," Ms Kegg said.
"SES volunteers remained on the scene at the intersection to work with firefighters and Victoria Police as they directed traffic to make the scene safe."
