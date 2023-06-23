The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Heytesbury Rebels, Princetown merge in South West Cricket for season 2023-24

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Harkness will remain as captain-coach of the merged Heytesbury Princetown division one outfit. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Simon Harkness will remain as captain-coach of the merged Heytesbury Princetown division one outfit. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Two South West Cricket clubs will merge in season 2023-24 as a means to ensure the future of cricket in the area is sustainable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.