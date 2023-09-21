A filmmaker who has worked with the BBC is embarking on a two-week writing residency in Warrnambool.
London-based short filmmaker Christine Ubochi is one of three creatives taking part in The F Project's Fletcher Jones artist residency program this month.
Ubochi said she came up with her project idea on Sunday, September 17, the day before she arrived in the city.
"It's about purity culture and how women are subjected to uphold these kinds of standards to make them be perceived as even more holy or more righteous than others that don't have those same values," she said.
"I kind of want to subvert it and make it like a dystopian world where that's sacred."
Purity culture is a Christian movement where sexual abstinence until marriage is encouraged.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Ubochi studied English and drama at the University of Kent, completing the course in 2020.
She is now working on short films which includes a focus on theatre.
"It's more amateur theatre but by the grace of God it will be (London's theatre district the) West End one day," Ubochi said.
She said theatre was something she wanted to pursue as a career but "didn't know how to".
"I feel like everyone did it when they were young and it really did take me out of my comfort zone as a child, so I studied drama at university to be an actress," Ubochi said.
She noticed the roles for diverse people were filled with "stereotypes".
"That was when I realised in order to see the change and be part of that change I would have to write the stories I wanted to tell," Ubochi said.
"It was when I was starting to write that I got into directing because the visual side of it was compelling to me as well."
She is joined by Argentinian artist and university professor Solana Lanchares and Triple J Weekend Breakfast radio host Stacy Gougoulis in the program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.