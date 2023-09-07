An Argentinian artist is getting her first taste of Australia as she participates in a new international program in Warrnambool.
Solana Lanchares, a university professor who works in new media including video art and computer games, is taking part in The F Project's Fletcher Jones artist residency program across September.
She decided less than a month ago to apply.
"The smells and the sounds are amazing and the places here (in the south-west) are beautiful and the nature is amazing, it's inspiring," Lanchares, who is visiting Australia for the first time, said.
The artist said she hadn't mapped out her "biggest project to date" but it would act as a travel diary that would be collated onto a website.
"Reflecting the space where I am and the people of the place and the history," Lanchares said.
"I was walking around the beach (in Warrnambool) and I saw the Granny's Grave and that kind of thing - so taking registries of that then using it to tell a story."
Lanchares is joined by Triple J Weekend Breakfast radio host Stacy Gougoulis who is working on a graphic novel.
"I've always been interested in comics and always wanted to write my own," Gougoulis said.
"I slowly worked up to it and wrote some short stories that got published and then talked to a publisher, Fantagraphics, about working on a longer project."
Melbourne-based Gougoulis said being in Warrnambool gave him the opportunity to draw inspiration for the novel.
"It's about a teenager called Grace who runs away to try and live in the bush," he said.
"Along the way it's about her coming to grips with reality and learning to shape her own world."
They will be joined by Christine Ubochi, an English writer and director, later in the month.
Fifty-three artists from around the world applied for the program, which includes them running community workshops.
The F Project's residence manager Jane Curtis said the program gave south-west artists an opportunity to collaborate with international artists.
