A third lane could soon be added to Warrnambool's new habour boat ramp with investigations already under way.
Better Boating Victoria revealed it was working with the city council on potentially adding a third ramp lane, but the idea is yet to be given the green light.
Better Boating Victoria director Katherine Grech said the multi-million-dollar ramp upgrade at Warrnambool was completed last year and included new jetties and resurfacing of the two-lane concrete ramp to make launching easier.
"An extra $1 million funding was provided for dredging, and we're continuing to work with Warrnambool City Council on the potential for a third ramp lane to be added to boost capacity," she said.
A city council spokesperson said the additional ramp would be constructed to the north of the current ramp, alongside the new jetty.
"Turning circle arrangements would also be considered with any addition to the boat ramp," the council spokesperson said.
About $3.5 million was allocated to the boat ramp upgrade project from the Better Boating Fund which reinvests boaters' licence and registration fees into projects around the state.
But the project, which was completed by summer in 2022, cost $1.8 million.
Before the upgrade, Warrnambool's boat ramp in Lady Bay was dubbed the worst in the state with a number of vehicles becoming submerged when launching vessels.
By adding a third ramp lane, it would enable more boaters to use the ramp at busy times.
Better Boating is also working with Deakin University to better understand the complex wave action in Lady Bay.
It will lobby the state government for the funds to extend the rock armouring along the back wall and around the end to create a spur off the end of the breakwater.
The spur would reduce the wave surge, and aims to make it safer for launching vessels.
