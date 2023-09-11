The state government has revealed it has spent more than $100 million to build social housing in south-west Victoria over the past three years.
A state government spokesperson confirmed more than $54 million had been invested in Warrnambool alone since the announcement of the Big Housing Build in November 2020.
"Across the Warrnambool local government area, more than $54 million has been invested under the Big Housing Build and other social housing programs, with 20 new homes completed and construction of another 106 homes underway," the spokesperson said.
"In other south-west Victorian local government areas, more than $20 million has been invested in Glenelg to build 61 homes, $17 million has been invested in Southern Grampians to build 46 homes, more than $7 million has been invested in Corangamite to build 22 homes, and more than $3 million has been invested in Moyne to build 13 homes."
Warrnambool had been promised at least $25 million as an area of particular need when the Big Housing Build was first announced. The government wouldn't confirm how much of the $54 million had been delivered under other programs, but the total is significantly bigger then the original pledge.
At least 46 of the 126 houses being built in Warrnambool are being delivered by The Salvation Army but the government wouldn't confirm who was building the remainder.
The $101 million investment across the region is about eight per cent of the $1.25 billion earmarked for regional Victoria under the $5.3 billion program. The government said the investment would increase the state's social housing stocks by 10 per cent.
All of the 61 houses being built in Glenelg Shire are concentrated in Portland with eight already built and another 53 underway.
Among the 22 houses pledged for Corangamite, six are being built in Cobden under the management of The Salvation Army with the remaining 16 in Camperdown, three of which have already been built.
The spokesperson wouldn't confirm whether residents had moved into the houses that had already been completed. They said the government was still working with local authorities on further investments under the program.
