Warrnambool City Council say clean up to take up to three weeks

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 2:30pm
Warrnambool City Council's Isaac Watson and Lewis Campbell-Gavin from clean up storm damage near the intersection of Moonah St and Medinah Close on Monday, September 11. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
It could take up to three weeks to clear fallen trees and branches across Warrnambool after ferocious winds left a trail of destruction on September 8.

Local News

