South Warrnambool is hoping to have new bar facilities available before the start of next season after gale force winds flattened the vintage facilities overnight Thursday.
Roosters president John Ross said while the club was looking at redeveloping their Friendly Societies' Park ground, it was a shock to see the old Rooster Bar flattened. Debris was strewn across the ground and a fridge left lying on his back, such was the strength of the wind.
"We certainly did not expect this to happen at the moment," he said.
"We've just started plans for a full development but I suppose we didn't expect this type of weather either.
"She's certainly gone."
Mr Ross said the bar was a council building.
"Council staff have taken control of the clean up and where we go from here," he said.
"We're lucky there's not a game here this weekend.
"There's always a lot of people around the bar, having a steak sandwich and a beer.
"Ash Kelson does a sensational job.
"We won't need the bar for the rest of this season because we have no finals."
The president said the club hoped there would be a new facility available for the start of next season.
"Hopefully something can be built over summer for next season," he said. "We'll be negotiating with the council."
South Warrnambool has seven football and netball sides in action this weekend, three football and three netball sides in second semi-final action at Terang on Saturday and the under 13 netball at Port Fairy on Sunday.
