South Warrnambool club president stunned after wind destroys Rooster Bar

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
The remains of the Rooster Bar at Friendly Societies' Park on Friday morning after the facility was destroyed in fierce winds, that even knocked fridges over. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Warrnambool is hoping to have new bar facilities available before the start of next season after gale force winds flattened the vintage facilities overnight Thursday.

