The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Portland district sex offender appears in Melbourne County Court for plea hearing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man to be jailed for child sex offences
Man to be jailed for child sex offences

A Portland district sex offender who attempted to kill himself with a rat poison laced Snickers bar after being found guilty of four child sex offences will be jailed later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.