Not many teens can confidently say they're an agent of change, but Cobden's Willoughby Perriss is a cut above the rest.
When he's not studying or working at the local pool, the 19-year-old volunteers as a first-responder, community advocate and change-maker.
He's one of the youngest members of the Progressing Cobden group and also a member of the local fire brigade. In December 2022, he was one of three Victorians chosen to attend the Australian Olympic Change-Maker summit in Canberra.
But Mr Perriss said he wasn't after the accolades, he "just wanted to give back".
"It was just how I was raised," he said.
"I've been volunteering for about three years, it's what I was taught from a young age. It comes back to family values.
"I've gotten a lot out of being involved in the community so I feel like I've got that force behind me to make sure I give back more than I'm taking."
Mr Perriss was Cobden Technical School captain and Student Representative Council leader in 2022. In mid-2022, he led the Push-Up Challenge at his school, which raised more than $3000 for mental health awareness.
The act propelled him to be named Corangamite Shire Young Citizen of the Year last year.
