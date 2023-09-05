The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Nominations for Corangamite Shire Community Volunteer Awards to soon open

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 6 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein is encouraging residents to nominate a person or group in the community who has made a positive contribution to others. Picture by Anthony Brady
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein is encouraging residents to nominate a person or group in the community who has made a positive contribution to others. Picture by Anthony Brady

One shire wants its residents to call out "quiet achievers" in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.