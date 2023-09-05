One shire wants its residents to call out "quiet achievers" in the community.
Corangamite Shire Council has invited residents to nominate inspirational people and groups for its 2024 Community Volunteer Awards.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said nominations for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Community Event of the Year would open on Monday, September 11 and close on Friday, October 27.
"These awards give us the chance to say, 'thank you'," she said.
"These awards are an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and groups in our community.
"There are a lot of quiet achievers who help nurture our young people, care for the sick and elderly and the environment. They help run sporting and service clubs, rec reserves, pools and halls.
"There are so many ways that passionate contributors bring us together as a community."
Councillor Gstrein said the awards would be presented at the Skipton Mechanics Institute Hall on January 26, Australia Day.
"We are working on two components to the day," she said.
"One is an acknowledgement and recognition of what the day means for Indigenous Australians in the morning in consultation with Wadawurrung Traditional Owners.
"The Community Volunteer Awards will then be run as they have in the past, followed by a community barbecue and musical performance."
Nomination forms can be found at www.corangamite.vic.gov.au/VolunteerAwards or by calling the council on 5593 7100.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.