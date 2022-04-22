news, latest-news,

As you head towards Cobden's cemetery, 70 Australian flags fly high in honour of the town's war veterans. Cobden Technical College, in collaboration with Cobden Primary School, Cobden Cemetery Trust and the community erected flags at the cemetery, which remain on display until Friday, April 29. Cobden Technical School teacher and community engagement co-ordinator Andrea Stoddart said they had come together to research the district's soldiers. Earlier this month, the schools, the trust and community held a ceremony at the cemetery, where Cobden Technical College year 12 student Austin di Bie, 16, read The Ode. This year, for the second time, he wore his late great-grandfather's medals. Private Frederick Hayward Beard fought in Papua New Guinea during the Second World War. "Fred's father was not keen for him to go, as he had been to the army himself so he knew what Fred was in for," Austin said. "Fred's uncle, who Fred is named after, went to World War I and didn't come back." Private Beard enrolled in the Citizen's Military Forces in May 1941, becoming a full-time soldier in October, later joining the Australian Imperial Forces. Austin said the project was a great way to give recognition to service men and women. "I'm pretty proud that I get to wear my great-grandfather's medals," he said. Austin said his great-grandfather, who after the war had post-traumatic stress disorder, never spoke about it. "What I did learn was from my aunty, Fred's daughter," he said. Austin said it was good soldiers got their own day for people to pay their respects. To end the day, the students placed poppies in artillery shells, provided by Camperdown RSL, followed by searching for the soldier's graves. An official Anzac Day commemorative service was held at Cobden cenotaph, which included a wreath-laying ceremony.

