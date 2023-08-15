A proposed public holiday to honour Australia's women's soccer team should the Matildas win the World Cup would come at a cost to small businesses and customers, an MP and traders fear.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flagged the idea if the Australian team won the August 20 final the states and territory leaders would be under enormous pressure to show they understand how significant the achievement was.
But Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur said the introduction of another public holiday would hit small businesses the hardest.
Images Restaurant owner and manager Jonathan Dodwell said it was a crazy idea that had got out of hand.
"Where do we draw the line?" the Warrnambool businessman said.
"We don't need any more, it's too close to the AFL grand final holiday."
He said it would result in staff being paid at least double their usual wage, the restaurant shutting at lunch to recover the extra costs and a 15 per cent public holiday surcharge being implemented.
"So everybody's got to pay more," Mr Dodwell said.
"You can ask businesses but do the customers want to pay more because the Matildas won?"
Warrnambool-based Monkey Business Coffee shop manager Jamie Taylor said she wasn't open on public holidays and it would mean her staff may not meet their weekly work hours.
"We close any public holiday because when you add up the cost of things it's just not worth being open for them at the moment." she said.
Mrs McArthur said while people loved a day off, the reality was it hurt the economy.
"A public holiday would further damage wilting productivity levels and hit small businesses the hardest," she said.
She said Mr Albanese should celebrate and support small businesses.
"They are either forced to close for the day or they open," Mrs McArthur said.
"If they open, they are paying double time, maybe triple time rates to staff.
"For some, it means they will not make money that day.
"In truth, some will lose money if they open their doors."
If the public holiday went ahead, it would be the second additional this year after a national day of mourning was held when Queen Elizabeth II died.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
