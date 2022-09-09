Condolence books will be available at the Warrnambool and Hamilton electorate offices of Wannon MP Dan Tehan for south-west residents to sign.
Mr Tehan said the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marked the passing of an era.
"Her Majesty had a long and dutiful life, and I am confident that historians will describe her reign as magnificent," he said.
Queen Elizabeth II was the first reigning monarch to visit Australia in 1954.
"In anticipation of that visit, the then Prime Minister, Sir Robert Menzies, introduced the Royal Style and Titles Act to put beyond doubt that she was Queen of Australia," he said.
"She visited every state and territory in that three month-long tour, including the electorate of Wannon.
"Older residents may remember the excitement of the visit of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to Hamilton on 26 February, 1954 and Portland on 7 April, 1970."
Mr Tehan said that throughout her long reign, the Queen showed a great affection for all parts of Australia including rural and regional areas.
"She visited sixteen times and appointed an Australian as her private secretary," he said.
"She and Prince Philip also chose to send their eldest son, now King Charles III, to school at Timbertop in Victoria.
"I am sure we all extend our sympathy to the King and the Royal Family. They have lost a loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
"And we honour Her Majesty's service, and we are reminded of the words in the Coronation Service, that we will think of our late Sovereign with 'happy memory'."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell also paid tribute and said that for seven decades, Her Majesty guided the Commonwealth through many dark and difficult times.
"Throughout every challenge, Her Majesty was steadfast and resolute," she said.
"Victorians will forever be grateful for the support Her Majesty gave to our state during difficult times, and for those of us in South West Coast particularly after the devastating Ash Wednesday bushfires."
Ms Britnell said Her Majesty's visits to the south-west in the 1950s and 1970s left a lasting impression on our region.
"As someone with wonderful grace and humility as a leader, Her Majesty was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and deepest sympathies go to the Royal Family at this time," she said.
"Her Majesty will leave a lasting legacy for Victoria, Australia and the world."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
