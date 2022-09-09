The Standard

Condolence books for the Queen available in Warrnambool and Hamilton

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:23am, first published 3:35am
A portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Government House. Condolence books will be in the electorate offices of Dan Tehan for residents to sign. Picture by James Croucher

Condolence books will be available at the Warrnambool and Hamilton electorate offices of Wannon MP Dan Tehan for south-west residents to sign.

