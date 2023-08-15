YOU can't be what you can't see and for girls around the south-west the Matildas' quest to win the World Cup is proving anything is possible.
Green and gold scarves, beanies and hats have sold-out at Warrnambool's Rebel store and Warrnambool Wolves Football Club has seen strong interest from young girls wanting to play.
Bonnie Lucas, from Warrnambool Wolves, said her daughter Madeleine, 11, had been inspired by the efforts of the women taking to the field in the World Cup.
"She's definitely gained more interest in the last few months with the World Cup being around," she said.
"We went down to watch the Canada versus Nigeria game and it blew her away. Just to see where you could possibly go in the future."
Ms Lucas is originally from Canada and has played soccer since she was five and said the excitement around the Matildas' was not something she'd seen before.
"It's a huge deal for me," she said.
"I've been playing soccer here for 20 years and to see the interest grow in the last few months has been astounding."
She said when the Matildas took on Canada she was in a win-win situation with her loyalties given to both teams.
"It was a very exciting game because I wasn't going to walk away a loser," she joked.
"It was win win no matter what for me.
"I'm a huge supporter of women and girls in sport.
"I think it's such an important part of life and to have that highlighted just on the news and on the radio and everyone talking about it socially - it's just increased it's importance and visibility."
Ms Lucas said the Warrnambool Wolves recently started a girls only under 14s come and try session and had seen a strong increase in numbers.
"We've had about 16 girls show up for that, which is huge numbers compared to previous come and try events in the past few years," she said.
Ms Lucas said all ages and abilities were encouraged to join the Wolves with everyone welcome.
"We have people that have never played soccer before," she said.
"Any girls and women can come and get involved.
"We have people show up who have never touched a ball. We'd love new players to come down at anytime."
But, first things first and come Wednesday night when the Matildas take on England's Lionesses in the semi-final the women from the Wolves will be supporting them at the Cally Hotel.
"We'll be out and proud with our yellow shirts cheering them all the way," she said.
