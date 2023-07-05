The Standard
Terang Co-Op CEO Kevin Ford to retire later this year

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 5 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:50pm
Terang & District Co-Operative chief executive officer Kevin Ford will step down from the role in mid-November to retire. The co-op board has announced Gary Tempany as its incoming CEO.
Terang & District Co-Operative outgoing CEO Kevin Ford is stepping down at a time when the business is riding high, largely due to his leadership.

