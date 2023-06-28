The Standard
Terang Co-Op celebrates record $1m profit

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:50pm
Terang & District Co-Operative CEO Kevin Ford (pictured) and chairman Geoff Barby are celebrating a record year and reinvesting funds back into the community.
Terang & District Co-Operative CEO Kevin Ford (pictured) and chairman Geoff Barby are celebrating a record year and reinvesting funds back into the community.

Terang & District Co-operative is celebrating a record $1 million profit for 2022-23 with the funds to be reinvested in the business and within the local community.

