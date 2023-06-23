The Standard
A 41-year-old Warrnambool man previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:12pm
Warrnambool's Paul McDonough was senrenced to serve 11 years and six months imprisonment, with a minimum eight years and six months before being eligible for parole. He's already spent 1242 days in custody.
A Warrnambool man has about another five years to serve before being eligible for parole after killing his partner during November 2019.

