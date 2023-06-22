A rare collection of antiques including art by renowned Australian artist Pro Hart will go under the hammer on Sunday.
The collection at The Gables in Hamilton has been described by auctioneer Christian McCann as museum quality.
Mr McCann, the director of Christian McCann Auctions, said the property had been owned by a prominent antique dealer with the entire contents to be sold.
"Look there's a lot of things that are actually museum quality in there," he told The Standard.
"He only used the best of the best when he furnished the property.
"There are pieces in there that wouldn't be out of place in one of the Tudor mansions in England."
The collection will include a range of English 18th and 19th century furniture, gilt framed European oils and art by Norman Lindsay, Pro Hart and David Boyd.
"It's a remarkable auction and it's quite a privilege to be associated with it," Mr McCann said.
"There's also huge European oil paintings in massive gilt frames that wouldn't be out of place in any gallery across Europe.
"I was quite shocked when I first walked in there, I walk into many, many houses and it takes quite a bit to shock me. Room after room after room, full of the best of the best."
Mr McCann said there had been huge interest from all over Australia and from international buyers.
"I expect unfortunately a lot of the items will end up in overseas collections which is a bit upsetting when it leaves Australia, but the world is a small place these days," he said.
"It's not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity but... very seldom does a collection in country Victoria come up like this. For such an important collection in country Victoria, it's very rare.
"If anyone has the chance to come and look at it it's worth viewing - there's items in there that you wouldn't see outside of a museum."
The auction will be held at noon on Sunday, June 25.
