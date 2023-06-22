North Warrnambool Eagles will recall a youngster to replace its suspended skipper ahead of a top three clash with Terang Mortlake.
The Eagles have made one change ahead of Saturday's round 11 Hampden league match at Bushfield, with Zac Timms slotting in for captain Adam Wines, who will serve the first of a four match suspension for unduly rough conduct.
Eagles mentor Adam Dowie, who admitted losing Wines to suspension would be a challenge, said Timms earned his recall with strong form in the reserves.
"He deserves his chance... he's done everything right," Dowie said.
The Eagles, who sit third, will aim to turn around their 62-point loss to the Bloods from earlier in the year.
"The last time they really challenged us in pretty heavy conditions which we're expecting it will be like that again," Dowie said.
Meanwhile, Camperdown will be bolstered by two key players as it strives to break a three-game losing streak against top-side South Warrnambool. Hamish Sinnott (VFL bye) and Brendan Richardson (tight back) return for the sixth-placed Pies, with Cam Spence (knee) to miss.
Senior coach Neville Swayn will make a further omission before the clash at Friendly Societies' Park, naming five on the bench.
"Richo is huge down back and Hamish's run will be huge through the middle of the ground," Swayn said.
He added his players' intent remained as they attempt to turn their fortunes around.
"They trained really well tonight (Thursday) and their motivation, nothing's wavered," he said. "They're trying really hard to get back to where we were."
Fifth-placed Warrnambool have also made two changes ahead of a must-win clash against Port Fairy. Sam Cowling and Damien McCorkell return for the Blues after they were unavailable last round, with Jye Turland (knee) and Zacc Dwyer (head knock) to miss.
"We missed those contested guys on the weekend (against Portland) so to get those guys back in will be really good for our team," Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said of Cowling and McCorkell.
The coach said the combination of Cowling and young key position player Finn Radley, who came in to replace the captain last week and featured in the best, would be great to watch.
O'Keefe said the away game against a red-hot Seagulls side was a crunch clash in the larger context of the ladder.
"There is two points splitting fifth and eight," he said. "It's arguably an eight-point game.
"Any team just outside the five at the moment can probably make the five but you've got to start winning games from now on. Every game becomes important... and you certainly can't rest."
Elsewhere Koroit's Mac Peterson, a late out last round, comes in for Taylor McKenry for its away game against Portland.
(supplied by clubs)
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake Bloods
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: F. Timms, R. Scoble, L. Kenna
HB: B. Jenkinson, J. Johnstone, J. Lewis
C: M. Wines, D. Bermingham, C. Grundy
HF: F. Jones, J. Grundy, T. Batten
F: J. Greene, J. O'Brien, N. Rodda
R: Z. Timms, N. Vardy, J. Bermingham
Int: J. Bermingham, Z. Everall, H. Keast, A. Noske
Emg: D. Parish, S. Shiells
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: L. Taylor, G. Bourke
HB: D. Jones, J. Arundell, J. Lehmann
C: I. Kenna, J. Hay, R. Buck
HF: L. Wareham, S. Crawley
F: W. Kain, B. Reid, A. Moloney
R: H. Porter, M. Arundell, R. Hutchins
Int: L. McConnell, T. Vickers, D. Kenna, S. Mclean, J. Harris, M. Baxter
South Warrnambool Roosters v Camperdown
South Warrnambool Roosters
B: X. Farley, J. Maher, S.Thompson
HB: X. Mitchem, I. Thomas, T. Williamson
C: F. Wilkinson, B. Beks, M. McCluggage
HF: S. Lenehan, S. Beks, R. Henderson
F: J. Folkes, J. Hawkins, J. Dye
R: N. Thompson, M. Irving, O. Bridgewater
Int: P. Doukas, T. Jenkins, C. Miller, H. Lee
Camperdown
B: S. Morgan, A. McBean, M. Sinnott
HB: B. Draffin, L. O'Neil, R. Arnold
C: H. Sumner, C. Lucas, J. Dundon
HF: J. O'Neil, D. Absalom, S. Bradshaw
F: S. Gordon, J. Place, C. Spence
R: W. Rowbottom, Z. Sinnott, T. Kent
Int: J. Lafferty, N. Jones, A. Gordon, J. Baird
Portland Tigers v Koroit Saints
Portland Tigers
B: H. Kerr, K. Edwards, J. Wilson
HB: D. Bell, J. Edwards, C. Peters
C: K. Richardson, T. Jennings
HF: P. Procter, J. Dunlop
F: W. Hunter, D. Denboer, L. Goldby
R: B. Malcolm, M. Curtis, T. Sharp
Int: S. Peck, H. Reynolds, B. Schwarz, M. England
Koroit Saints
B: M. Petersen, A. Pulling, D. McCutcheon
HB: T. Hines, W. Petersen, T. Martin
C: C. Nagorcka, J. Gow, J. Lloyd
HF: J. Block, P. O'Sullivan, J. McCosh
F: F. Robb, J. Neave, D. Mooney
R: T. Baulch, L. Hoy, M. Bradley
Int: J. Mcinerney, T. Byrne, K. Moloney, W. Couch
Port Fairy Seagulls v Warrnambool Blues
Port Fairy Seagulls
B: I. Martin, A. Mcmeel, D. Gunning
HB: C. Harwood, J. Hopper, M. Sully
C: M. Ryan, S. Lucardie, K. Mercovich
HF: M. Staude, G. Swarbrick, O. Pollock
F: J. Forrest, J. Rowan, W. Goudie
R: L. Gunning, T. Macilwain, T. Opperman
Int: Z. McKenna, O. Myers, T. Adamson, J. Bartlett
Warrnambool Blues
B: S. Cowling, M. Holt, N. Hooker
HB: O. Opperman, L. Bidmade, F. Radley
C: D. Graham, W. Lord, R. Warfe
HF: M. Bidmade, J. Turland, S. Carter
F: J. Wells, T. Okeeffe, H. Ryan
R: R. Jansen van beek, D. Mccorkell, J. Bell
Int: J. Chittick, L. Worden, E. Boyd, R. Mast
Emg: C. Moncrieff, M. Sell, S. Lampton
Cobden Bombers v Hamilton Kangaroos
Cobden Bombers
B: N. Mounsey, Z. Green, S. Thow
HB: J. Fowler, C. Koroneos, T. Anderson
C: L. Loubey, G. Rooke, L. Smith
HF: H. Robertson, J. Hammond, B. Berry
F: M. Koroneos, T. Roberts, B. Mahoney
R: P. Smith, M. Marriott, P. Pekin
Int: M. Reed, A. Rosolin, L. Robertson, L. Darcy
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: B. Marti, M. McMeel, W. Povey
HB: T. Morris, C. Pither, J. Jennings
C: A. Kissel, B. Hicks, E. Knight
HF: R. Sigley, J. Hickey, D. Russell
F: L. Uebergang, H. Cook, J. Pike
R: C. Whyte, D. White, N. Herrmann
Int: B. Baker, L. Urquhart, M. Matuschka
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.