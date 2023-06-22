First-year Carlton AFL Women's coach Mat Buck says the opportunity to use his connections in Warrnambool spurred his decision to bring his players to the seaside city for a pre-season camp.
The former Hampden league senior coach, who is based in Geelong, is four weeks into his first pre-season as the Blues' newest senior mentor. He said it had been a "joyful" experience turning his full attention to the AFL Women's competition after previously coaching within the Blues' VFL men's program.
"Teaching the team how I want them to play and looking to be really competitive, it's been great," Buck told The Standard.
He put his players through their paces at the first of two open training sessions at Reid Oval on Thursday, following player visits to eight schools in the area.
"Everything worked hand in hand, I could bring the team down and I could use some people around the area I know really well and trust it would provide the community with something they can look at and aspire to," Buck said. "I am big on lets bring the team down and show what AFLW football is like. If you can't see it, you can't be it.
"To bring players in and highlight this is a career path for aspiring athletes no matter how young is really exciting for the area and community."
Several coaches with local connections were on hand at the training session, including the Blues' new head of development and midfield coach Tom Couch, who rejoined Hampden league club Koroit mid-season.
"Tom... he's worked with international women's tennis players as an S&C (strength and conditioning) coach for the last couple years and has decided to jump off the tennis tour and we're absolutely thrilled to have him as a part of our team," Buck said.
Warrnambool senior coach and former Carlton VFL coach Dan O'Keefe also hit Reid Oval with the group, while Koroit senior coach Chris McLaren was a key figure on the sideline.
"Dan O'Keefe, Chris McLaren, Adam Dowie... I'm really fortunate (they've) been great mentors of mine," Buck said. "So to bring them in and get their fresh eyes on what I'm doing, it gives me great feedback and confidence to keep going and move forward."
Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club's John Cook also got involved on Thursday afternoon, as players hit the beach for a water session.
"John Cook, who is one of the great Hampden league men as well, he's going to take them through their paces on the paddleboards as well," Buck explained. "We spoke a little bit about mental and physical strength today so that might test the mental strength jumping in the water down there but it's all part of camp."
Buck's role at Carlton is full time after previous coaches held the role in a part time capacity. A club review, which led to the Blues parting way with former coach Daniel Harford, recommended the change.
"It's a big job and you've got 30 players on the list who put football as their number one priority so its about how I can best support them," Buck said. "What it does do is provide me a great chance to work alongside the AFL coaches and do my PD (personal development) through them. I get great support from Vossy (men's coach Michael Voss) and the assistant coaches."
Carlton will run a second open training session at Reid Oval on Saturday from 10am, with Buck encouraging locals to come and watch.
"It's great to see female athletes at their peak and we're really fortunate we've got some of the league's best," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
