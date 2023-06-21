The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Woman, 66, detected at 146km/h on Cobden-Warrnambool Road

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The radar reading of 146km/h from the Warrnambool police highway patrol vehicle involved in the intercept.
The radar reading of 146km/h from the Warrnambool police highway patrol vehicle involved in the intercept.

Warrnambool police highway patrol officers have been left stunned after intercepting a 66-year-old woman driving at 146km/h in a 100 zone on the Cobden-Warrnambool at Glenfyne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.