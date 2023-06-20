TEENAGE artist Amelia Bell is excited to see her creation come to life on Saturday.
Bell designed Port Fairy's first indigenous football guernseys and netball bibs.
The Seagulls will wear the artwork against Hampden league opponent Warrnambool at Gardens Oval.
Bell, 18, is a former Port Fairy netballer who is helping its 17 and under reserves team in 2023 as team manager.
The former Emmanuel College student, who is studying nursing at Warrnambool's Deakin University, said it was "super special" to have her artwork emblazoned on the Port Fairy uniforms.
"I have never done anything like this before so it's really cool to see my painting not on a canvas but more like real life," Bell said.
"I have an app on my iPad and I have a pencil I do digital design with.
"I have only done it a couple of times. I did it for Emmanuel (College) when they had their windows done through their hallways and (the) Port Fairy (jumpers) was the second time.
"I had the guernsey on my iPad, drew on it and then it was sent off to the printer."
Bell, who has an interest in art and helped run classes at St Patrick's Primary School earlier this week, was proud to delve into her indigenous culture.
"My dad (Shane's) side is all from Heywood-Portland areas, all part of Gunditjmara country," she said.
"I tried to keep the netball bibs and the jumpers connected with similar designs.
"The big circle on the front of the jumper and the circles on the bibs connect as gathering around.
"In more detail on the jumper there's the coast and Port Fairy."
Bell, who thanked opponent Warrnambool for its support and co-operation of the initiative, will make a presentation at Port Fairy training on Thursday night.
"I think it's really good for the club, something different to do," she said of the indigenous uniforms.
Port Fairy's senior footballers are aiming for their fourth straight victory.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
