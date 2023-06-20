The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Narrawong farmer Zac Jeffries says door-to-door delivery of produce making a comeback

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries, from Narrawong, says door-to-door deliveries of fresh produce including his eggs is gaining popularity across the region. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries, from Narrawong, says door-to-door deliveries of fresh produce including his eggs is gaining popularity across the region. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Providore Farm owner Zac Jeffries wants to turn the idea of home delivery from "novel to normal" in a return to the days of old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.