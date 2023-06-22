In 1969 a 17-year-old Ray Gillingham approached Timboon Motors looking for a job as a mechanic.
At the time, owner Gordon Cook didn't have a need for a mechanic but he needed someone to help out in spare parts.
Mr Gillingham took the opportunity and on Friday he will finish up at the family business after 54 years.
"I was at school and I didn't want to go back because I didn't like it, so I put my name down at Timboon Motors probably a year before I left," he said.
"What I really wanted to be was a mechanic but Gordon Cook turned up and said he didn't have a mechanic job for me but he had one in spare parts so I said 'oh well, I'll take it.'
"In those days you took a job no matter what.
"I worked there (in spare parts) for about 12 years and then moved into the sales part of things."
Mr Gillingham said working in sales had been enjoyable because of the relationships he built with customers.
"In the sales part of things you sort of deal with customers on a bit more of a personal note - I've always enjoyed that," he said.
"You get clientele that keep coming back to you if you look after them and that was the aim of the game.
"I always tried that little bit extra to make people happy and if you make people happy, they'll come back."
Mr Gillingham said it was unique for a town the size of Timboon to still have a car dealership.
"We've always had a good clientele," he said.
"Losing the Holden dealership was a bit of a blow to all of us when they decided not to bring any more cars into the country but we've evolved and we're still selling new cars through other dealers and we've still got a heap of second-hand cars which I've tried to keep a good range of.
"We're still ticking along very well.
"I've worked under three generations of the Cook family, it's a great place to work.
"I love the place or I wouldn't have stayed here for that timeframe and they've looked after me as well."
Mr Gillingham said he had no real plans for retirement, but he was looking forward to a rest.
I love the place.- Ray Gillingham
"I'm sure things will eventuate," he said.
"I've had a great time here really and I'll be sad to go, but it's time."
