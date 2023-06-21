The Standard
Maribyrnong College defeats Emmanuel College by 38 points in 2023 School Sport Victoria premier boys' grand final

By Meg Saultry
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:10pm
Segdae Lucardie, pictured in last week's semi final, was among Emmanuel College's best in Wednesday's grand final loss. Picture by Anthony Brady
Segdae Lucardie, pictured in last week's semi final, was among Emmanuel College's best in Wednesday's grand final loss. Picture by Anthony Brady

Emmanuel College coach Chris McLaren praised his squad's ability to get back into Wednesday's School Sport Victoria premier boys' grand final despite staring at a near 10-goal deficit.

