Wannon MP Dan Tehan repeats 'no' stance on Indigenous Voice to parliament

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:50pm
Wannon Liberal MP Dan Tehan says he favours a symbolic recognition of Indigenous people in the constitution, but any change empowering a representative body is too legally risky. Picture by Anthony Brady
The south-west's federal representative has reiterated his opposition to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, saying a constitutional change would be "too legally risky".

