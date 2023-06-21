The Standard
'Run-down' Twelve Apostles tourist icon Glenample 'should be saved'

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 10:30am
There are calls to preserve a piece of the shipwreck coast's history - the Glenample Homestead - which was once a tourist attraction, but it has been closed for years.
The "run-down" Glenample Homestead should be preserved for future generations because of its links to the famed Loch Ard Shipwreck, former MP Stewart McArthur said.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

