Plans to raze two houses to make way for more car parking at Warrnambool hospital have been amended and submitted to the city council.
Original plans include demolishing two houses in Redford Street for a 65-space car park in a bid to alleviate congestion in the neighbourhood.
The hospital had purchased three houses in Redford Street but planned to keep one for staff accommodation.
The proposal sparked objections from neighbours who were concerned about extra traffic in what was normally a quiet street.
They say the area has a heritage overlay and property owners' renovation plans had previously been knocked back, yet the hospital was proposing a car park.
The hospital has a number of proposals to create extra car parks in the area including one on the corner of Timor and Ryot streets and another in Hyland Street.
All up the hospital hopes to create more than 165 car parks.
A city council spokesman said amended plans for the Redford Street car park have been lodged with council and objectors would be notified.
The amended plans reduces the number of proposed car parks, but objectors are still not happy about the plans.
The plan is expected to go to the August council meeting for a decision.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
