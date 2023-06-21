The Standard
Ilma Cakes returns in new-look Warrnambool business

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:30pm
Jason Geeves and Chris Beard who are opening the new cake shop and patisserie Ilma. Picture by Sean McKenna.
A new patisserie will open in Warrnambool and provide a shopfront for Ilma Cakes which is making a return after a COVID-induced hiatus.

