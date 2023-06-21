A new patisserie will open in Warrnambool and provide a shopfront for Ilma Cakes which is making a return after a COVID-induced hiatus.
Co-owners Chris Beard and Jason Geeves said their new venture Ilma Cakes & Co was due to open in August.
Mr Beard ran Ilma Cakes, a custom cake-making business for eight years from home.
He was forced to put the business on hold and pivot during the pandemic when "no-one was celebrating anymore".
The pair has leased a property in Warrnambool's Fairy Street and are in the process of fitting it out.
"We said 'it's now or never' and we've both taken the risk, left our jobs and we're going to do a cake shop, patisserie, coffee shop-style takeaway," Mr Geeves said.
They have been overwhelmed by the response from customers and the community once they heard about the return of Ilma Cakes and the new business.
"It's taken off bigger than we thought," Mr Geeves said.
"People are really excited. It's definitely made us feel we're on the right track that's for sure."
Mr Geeves said previously they would often be stopped by people in the street saying it was a shame Mr Beard wasn't making cakes anymore and it was incredible how many people reminisced about a particular cake he'd made.
Mr Beard said crafting cakes for family milestones was meaningful and it was something customers remembered for years to come.
"It's not just a cake," Mr Beard said. "It's a memory and an occasion and a celebration. It's not just a mud cake anyone can do.
"It's quite amazing when you do a birthday cake for someone, then you do their engagement and wedding cakes and a child's first birthday cake."
The pair is looking forward to adding sourdough toasted sandwiches, pastries, cookies and other sweet treats, all made in-house, to their repertoire, occasionally changing up their daily offering.
"It's important to be adaptable," Mr Beard said.
"I want people to walk in every day and have something different there. It's changing things up and making sure it's interesting for people and for myself as well - you get sick of doing the same thing day in, day out.
"If we can constantly be changing things and keeping it interesting and keep it exciting for people, then it's good."
The premises are being rewired ahead of the installation of commercial ovens and the owners said they were fortunate there was no structural work to be done.
They will decorate the shop and are excited to get in and trial the new kitchen in the coming weeks.
"We're really well-known for the cakes and the pastry we used to do but we've got to prove ourselves," Mr Geeves said.
"There's a lot of coffee shops in town. We have a high standard and we want to make sure it's all spot on and ready to launch."
Ilma Cakes & Co will open in early August and operate Tuesday to Saturday in Fairy Street.
