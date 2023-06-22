The Standard
MP urges Lyndoch to keep May Noonan open or find provider who will

Updated June 22 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 11:30am
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan says Lyndoch Living should find another provider to operate the May Noonan facility at Terang.
Lyndoch Living needs to keep Terang's May Noonan aged care facility operator open or find an operator who will, according to MP Dan Tehan.

