South Warrnambool draft prospect George Stevens has been likened to a Brownlow medallist after a standout performance in Vic Country's opening game of the under 18 national AFL championships.
Stevens was named Vic Country's best player in their 15.4 (94) to 11.9 (75) loss against South Australia at Ikon Park on Sunday.
The 18-year-old, who can also play off half-back, spent most of his time in the midfield, racking up 25 disposals (13 contested), nine tackles and a goal. Roosters' teammate Luamon Lual also featured in the match.
AFL talent ambassador and long-time draft expert Kevin Sheehan praised Stevens' performance.
"George was fantastic," Sheehan told The Standard.
"(He) used the ball very, very well as he always does, a magnificent kick and generally provided great drive from the centre of the ground...
"It's been a great start to his championships to be I think Vic Country's best player in game one."
Sheehan, wary about comparing juniors to established AFL talent, said Stevens' traits were similar to those of Port Adelaide Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines.
"Someone like that, a big-bodied midfielder," he said. "He hasn't got the explosion of some of the others, the Petraccas (Christian) of the world or Clarry (Clayton) Olivers.
"But maybe Ollie Wines who's just strong and just determined in his attack on the ball and uses the ball very, very well. He's his own unique player, kids are, we always try and suggest that they're somebody else but at times they're a combination of three or four players the way they play."
Sheehan said it was Stevens' kicking skills that set him apart.
"He's as good a kick as you'll see," he said.
"That's where he's unique he just uses the ball so well.
"Penetrating whether it's a short or longer kick, doesn't fumble, he's courageous. I think he's pretty well suited when he's in at the stoppage as well where no-one's looking at whether you're quick over 20 or 30 metres, you're at the fall of the ball.
"You're where the ball is so he reads it very, very well and he's courageous, doesn't fumble, makes good decisions and on his preferred right side he's an elite kick of the ball and setting the play up.
"It's such a vital part of the game but he also can play high half-back as well where again his intercept ability, cleanness and then decision making execution is always very, very good. He's got a couple of strings to his bow."
Stevens, who returned to football this season after sitting on the sidelines last year with an ACL injury, has been in strong form for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League, averaging 25.8 disposals from six matches.
He has also captained the AFL Academy side in games against Port Adelaide Magpies and Carlton reserves this year and made his VFL debut for Geelong in April.
Sheehan said the youngster couldn't have done much more for his draft stocks.
"To come off the challenge of an ACL (isn't easy)," he said. "There seems like there's always two or three boys a year that are in that position that they've got to overcome that very serious setback, prove to themselves first of all that they have and mix it with the elite kids from around Australia.
"That's a hell of a challenge and he's certainly lived up to all of the promise he'd shown when we first saw him the year before (2021)."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
