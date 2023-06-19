The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tourist sites The Arch and Loch Ard Gorge off limits to tourist over collapse fears

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are not plans to reopen The Arch any time soon with fears of a cliff collapse.
There are not plans to reopen The Arch any time soon with fears of a cliff collapse.

Loch Ard Gorge will undergo more geotechnical tests before work begins to reopen the steps, but fears of a cliff collapse means The Arch will remain off limits to tourists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.