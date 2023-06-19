The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Fletcher Jones community buy-out ruled out

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 19 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restoring the iconic silver ball was one of the achievements of the heritage group who is keen to work with any new owner.
Restoring the iconic silver ball was one of the achievements of the heritage group who is keen to work with any new owner.

A GoFundMe-style community fundraiser to buy Warrnambool's Fletcher Jones site has been ruled out, with a heritage group saying it was keen to work with the new owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.