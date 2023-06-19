A GoFundMe-style community fundraiser to buy Warrnambool's Fletcher Jones site has been ruled out, with a heritage group saying it was keen to work with the new owner.
Warrnambool Heritage and Planning Group secretary Julie Eagles said the group did not want to dictate terms for the buyer but wanted to work with the future purchaser to help the site fulfil its potential.
"It is such a significant site," she said.
Ms Eagles said it could be an incredible mixed-use neighbourhood that did justice to the iconic history of the site.
"Think high-quality social housing, a cafe and reception centre, a cultural and business centre and gardens that remain available for public enjoyment and for private and community events," she said.
While the group had toyed with the idea of having a GoFundMe-style fundraiser to purchase the site, Ms Eagles said it had been ruled out due to the amount of dollars required. "We did consider starting a process of exploring models that have worked elsewhere with social enterprise and community buy-in," she said.
There was also interest in working through a process to co-design a preliminary concept that could inspire support for a possible public/private partnership and underpin a rezoning of the site.
"However, all of this would require considerable resources of time and energy that we just don't have," Ms Eagles said.
She said the group hoped to work with the new owner - like they had done with the current owner - to help things to happen while honouring the legacy and importance of the site to the community.
"The only thing we think we can do... is to try and attract a buyer who is sympathetic and understands the community connection and is willing to work with community. We're willing to work with an owner who is like that," Ms Eagles said.
Among the group's achievements was saving and lighting up the silver ball as well as restoring the heritage-listed Plus 8 Man sculpture. Ms Eagles said she had also written to the council about protecting the historical significance of the site.
She said they had been assured the site was "safe" and well protected by the local heritage overlay and the Victorian Heritage register.
But there was also support for the potential exploration of future development at the site. "We'd really like to see the site to come to its full potential and still be a place for community and that the gardens, which are privately owned, can still be available to the public," she said.
On July 1, members will be onsite between 10.30am and 11.30am for anyone wanting to talk to, or sign up to, the Friends of Fletcher's group.
Wilson Real Estate's Lucas Wilson - who is helping to sell the site in conjunction with Knight Frank - said there had been a few interested parties in the site. It is expected to fetch about $5.5 million.
The original closing date of June 15 for expressions of interest was extended until June 21 due to delays finalising documentation.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
