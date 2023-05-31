Charging people to see the iconic international tourist destination the Twelve Apostles is wrong, Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur says.
The MP questioned environment minister Ingrid Stitt in the Victorian Parliament about how the charge for tourists would be spent.
The Standard previously reported a fee of between $25 and $150 could be introduced once an $80 million upgrade at the tourist attraction was completed. It is part of a $108 million redevelopment to transform the precinct.
"We already have fees and fines for people who dare wander off paths or dip their big toe into a creek in a national park, while limiting camping sites to fee-paying areas," Mrs McArthur said.
"But charging them to see something that is part of our natural world, our landscape, our beautiful natural public places, then that would be wrong."
Mrs McArthur asked the minister if revenue from the charge would be shared with the local councils or if it was to fund the "new level of bureaucracy the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority represents".
She further questioned if the new policy to charge for access to public land was "the latest example of her government restricting Victorians' access to their own national parks and Crown land".
GORCPA was established in December, 2020 to "deliver better protection and management of the iconic coast and parks of Victoria's Great Ocean Road".
Mrs McArthur said she wasn't opposed to user-pays fees for matters such a car parking to support the cost burden on local councils.
The Standard approached Ms Stitt for comment, receiving a response from a Victorian government spokesman.
"We want to make sure more people than ever can enjoy this amazing part of Victoria and any review of fees would be undertaken in partnership with key stakeholders and the local community," the spokesman said.
The new precinct includes a visitor centre, an upgraded platform, safer beach access at Gibson Steps, new access roads, expanded parking areas and accessible community facilities.
