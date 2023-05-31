The Standard
Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur questions Ingrid Stitt on Twelve Apostles charge fee

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Charging people to see the Twelve Apostles is wrong, Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur says. Picture by Anthony Brady
Charging people to see the iconic international tourist destination the Twelve Apostles is wrong, Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur says.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

