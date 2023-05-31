The Standard
Rex and Jenny Clements won $10k in ACM's Autumn cash code

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
May 31 2023 - 10:30am
The Standard editor Greg Best congratulates readers Jenny and Rex Clements on their $10,000 cash win. Picture: Sean McKenna
The Standard editor Greg Best congratulates readers Jenny and Rex Clements on their $10,000 cash win. Picture: Sean McKenna

A WARRNAMBOOL couple had 10,000 reasons to celebrate after they won The Standard's Autumn Cash Code.

Local News

