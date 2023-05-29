Emotions were raw outside two secondary schools in Hamilton on Monday morning.
Memorials for the four people killed in a crash at Bochara on Saturday have been set up at the entry to both Baimbridge College and Monivae College.
Students embraced each other and took photos of the flowers and photos left to pay tribute to their school mates.
It's believed two students attended Baimbridge while one attended Monivae College.
The fourth person in the car was a 30-year-old woman, while a fifth, a teenage girl remains in a critical condition at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.
A bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene of the horror crash on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road, a tree-lined, straight stretch, which leads to the falls.
The vehicle involved in the single vehicle accident was captured on CCTV about 1am.
Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson said the deaths had hit the tight-knit community hard.
"I think people are still shocked," Cr Robertson told The Standard.
"The school children are back at school and talking and dealing with it."
Cr Robertson said Hamilton's Performing Arts Centre had been opened to the public with counsellors available to speak to members of the public.
"We have a lot of resources available," Cr Robertson said.
He said some counsellors had been brought in from Warrnambool and Horsham and the council-run facility would remain open for as long as needed.
Members of the public are invited to drop in to the community grief and support space for a cuppa and a chat.
Cr Robertson said the community had banded together to get behind the families affected by the crash.
"It's been amazing," he said.
"Even Coles across the road - one of the mothers worked there so they have brought in resources to help staff there."
Cr Robertson said there would be support available for school students affected by the losses.
He expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the four people who lost their lives.
"Our hearts go out to the direct families," he said.
"It's horrific what they are going through and I don't think anyone can imagine the situation they are in."
Police said on Sunday a full forensic reconstruction of the crash would be completed to try and piece together what happened.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.