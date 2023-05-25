The Standard
New life for Warrnambool's Victoria Hotel

By Madeleine McNeil
May 26 2023 - 9:30am
The Victoria Hotel is under new ownership with Warrnambool siblings Lucy Lane and her brother Mark purchasing the freehold property and business in February. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's historic Victoria Hotel has undergone significant renovations with its new owners preparing to welcome patrons back.

