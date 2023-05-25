The Standard
Tower Hill photographer Richard Crawley captured image of Tina Turner in 1975

By Jenny McLaren
Updated May 25 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:18pm
Tower Hill photographer Richard Crawley captured this stunning image of Tina Turner in 1975.
Crouched between the front row of the audience and the stage, young freelance photographer Richard Crawley waited, camera poised, for the perfect shot as Melbourne's iconic Festival Hall rocked to the opening night of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

