Concerns aired over Cannon Hill site for new Warrnambool art gallery

Updated May 25 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 10:11am
Objectors to any art gallery at Cannon Hill want to protect the views.
It would be better to spend money on homelessness and mental health rather than a new art gallery at Cannon Hill, a submission to the city council signed by 151 Warrnambool residents says.

