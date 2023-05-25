The Standard
Hampden league, Warrnambool and District umpires meet, encourage improved crowd, player behaviour towards officials

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 25 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 3:30pm
League, clubs rally to help slash umpire abuse at games
HAMPDEN league clubs are throwing their support behind initiatives to help eliminate umpire abuse.

