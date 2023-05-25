League, clubs rally to help slash umpire abuse at games

HAMPDEN league clubs are throwing their support behind initiatives to help eliminate umpire abuse.
The league's board met with Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association officials on Wednesday night for a planned meeting with crowd behaviour a hot topic.
It came after the senior match between Cobden and Portland was temporarily delayed on Saturday following abuse from spectators and a spate of on-field incidents across the AFL Western District.
League president Shane Threlfall applauded clubs for taking a proactive stance.
"We have a memorandum of understanding that we sign off at the start of the year and we had our review," he said. "It wasn't a knee-jerk reaction to last weekend, it was always planned but obviously it came along at an opportune time.
"We all agree we have to do whatever we can to keep supporting the umpires in terms of their workplace.
"The clubs are really good and in response to last weekend they've been putting out a lot of stuff on social media about appreciation of umpires and how we need to support them."
WDFUA vice president Jamie Lake said the association was grateful for the clubs' solidarity. "They are all showing support for us which is good," he said.
Lake said a coaching session in Mortlake for club umpires was organised.
Threlfall said the league, club and umpires would "keep educating the public on how to behave at the footy".
"It has come to the forefront of people's minds and to be honest often it's one or two people who spoil it for everyone else," he said.
"We hope everyone respects the game... barracks as hard as they can and just leaves the umpires to do their job."
